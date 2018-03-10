Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “HEPLISAV-B Launched. Dynavax reported HEPLISAV-B, a two-dose hepatitis B vaccine, has been launched in the U.S. with a 60-person field sales team (over previous 50-person estimate) covering 75% of the market. HEPLISAV-B was recommended by the CDC for use in the vaccination of adults, which the company believes is critical to drive broad insurance coverage and adoption. As previously reported, the company has a drug supply of over 250,000 vials, with an additional 750,000 vials worth of raw material. We believe this is supply is sufficient for over two years.””

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dynavax Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ DVAX ) opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.50% and a negative net margin of 29,099.08%. analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Robert Coffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Louis Johnson sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $57,511.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 474.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma.

