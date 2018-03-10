Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Down 23.3% This Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00012576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, IDEX and Token Store. Dragonchain has a market cap of $277.46 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008891 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00982144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003311 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010845 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00040810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00087588 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00183929 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tidex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Kucoin, IDEX, EtherDelta and Token Store. It is not currently possible to buy Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.