Dover Motorsports (DVD) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dover Motorsports earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8617241136139 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dover Motorsports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dover Motorsports in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Dover Motorsports (DVD) remained flat at $$2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Dover Motorsports has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.31, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Motorsports will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The Dover International Speedway is located in Dover, Delaware, on approximately 770 acres of land.

