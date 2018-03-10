Domino's Pizza Group (DOM) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on the stock.

DOM has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group from GBX 397 ($5.48) to GBX 442 ($6.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.87) price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.84) price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group from GBX 370 ($5.11) to GBX 415 ($5.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group from GBX 310 ($4.28) to GBX 320 ($4.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 362.22 ($5.00).

Shares of Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM) opened at GBX 326 ($4.50) on Tuesday. Domino's Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 255.80 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.70 ($5.15). The firm has a market cap of $1,580.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,328.57.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pizza delivery company. The Company holds the franchise rights for the Domino’s brand in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The Company’s segments are the UK, Ireland, Switzerland and international investments.

