Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6,912.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

In related news, Director Conrad M. Hall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $73,372.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21,980.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

