Dmc Global (BOOM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Dmc Global ( NASDAQ BOOM ) traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.65. 158,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. Dmc Global has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.20.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Dmc Global had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc, formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company’s businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities.

