Ditech (NYSE:WAC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Ditech (NYSE WAC) opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.71, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 12.88. Ditech has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Ditech alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 33,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $366,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/ditech-wac-set-to-announce-earnings-on-monday.html.

Ditech Holding Corp., formerly Walter Investment Management Corp., is a diversified mortgage banking firm focused primarily on the servicing and origination of residential loans, including reverse loans. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment consists of operations that perform servicing for third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as its own mortgage loan portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Ditech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ditech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.