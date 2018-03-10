Discovery Communications (DISCA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DISCA. Barrington Research raised Discovery Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Discovery Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,000. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $55,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,453.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone purchased 332,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $6,557,353.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,233,993.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,696 shares of company stock valued at $882,803 over the last three months. 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

