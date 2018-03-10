Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000.

Get Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust alerts:

Shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA EDC) opened at $142.01 on Friday. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $168.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (EDC) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/direxion-shares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-edc-shares-sold-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:EDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.