Dimecoin Trading 21% Lower Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $25.35 million and $31,222.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00050886 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007085 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001453 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoin.com.co . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security.”

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

