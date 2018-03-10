Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669,928 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $47,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE DKS) opened at $31.92 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3,430.00, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.96.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

