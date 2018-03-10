Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ: DHIL) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment Management & Fund Operators” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Diamond Hill Investment Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.20 million $49.98 million 13.74 Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors $7.40 billion $939.75 million 569.51

Diamond Hill Investment Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors 317 1849 1940 65 2.42

As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies have a potential upside of 29.47%. Given Diamond Hill Investment Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond Hill Investment Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 34.43% 29.19% 21.13% Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors -215.62% 1.44% 5.74%

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group rivals beat Diamond Hill Investment Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company’s subsidiaries include Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (DHCM), Beacon Hill Fund Services, Inc. (BHFS) and BHIL Distributors, Inc. (BHIL). The Company’s primary objective is to fulfill its fiduciary duty to clients. The Company provides investment management and administration services to mutual funds, institutional accounts and private investment funds. DHCM is an investment advisor to the Diamond Hill Funds (the Funds), a series of open-end mutual funds, private investment funds (Private Funds), an exchange traded fund and other institutional accounts. In addition, DHCM is administrator for the Funds. BHFS provides compliance, treasury and other fund administration services to investment advisors and mutual funds. BHIL is a subsidiary of BHFS. BHIL provides underwriting services to mutual funds. BHFS and BHIL collectively operate as Beacon Hill.

