Deutz (DEZ) Given a €7.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.63) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEZ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC set a €8.30 ($10.25) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, set a €7.70 ($9.51) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.96 ($9.83).

Shares of Deutz (ETR DEZ) opened at €7.55 ($9.31) on Tuesday. Deutz has a 1 year low of €5.76 ($7.11) and a 1 year high of €8.25 ($10.19). The company has a market cap of $891.36 and a P/E ratio of 47.16.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

