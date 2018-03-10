Deutsche Telekom (DTE) PT Set at €16.50 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($20.37) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($23.46) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays set a €19.30 ($23.83) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.60 ($22.96) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.97 ($20.95).

Deutsche Telekom (DTE) opened at €13.23 ($16.33) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($15.70) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($22.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $63,260.00 and a PE ratio of 17.87.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

