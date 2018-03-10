Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €44.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($45.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($50.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.64 ($51.41).
Shares of Deutsche Post (DPW) opened at €37.19 ($45.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($37.68) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($51.01). The firm has a market cap of $45,620.00 and a P/E ratio of 17.22.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.
