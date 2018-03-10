Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.64 ($51.41).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.50 ($47.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) traded down €0.46 ($0.57) on Friday, hitting €37.19 ($45.91). The stock had a trading volume of 3,663,372 shares. The company has a market cap of $45,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($37.68) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($51.01).
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.
