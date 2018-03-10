Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.64 ($51.41).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.50 ($47.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) traded down €0.46 ($0.57) on Friday, hitting €37.19 ($45.91). The stock had a trading volume of 3,663,372 shares. The company has a market cap of $45,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($37.68) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($51.01).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/deutsche-post-ag-dpw-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.