Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa ( DLAKY ) opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15,120.00, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: "Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Downgraded to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research" was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. Its Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings. Lufthansa Cargo is the logistics services provider in the Lufthansa Group.

