Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Jungheinrich (JUN3) a €36.00 Price Target

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €36.00 ($44.44) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

JUN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €37.50 ($46.30) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($40.74) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €41.00 ($50.62) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.30 ($44.81).

Shares of Jungheinrich (JUN3) opened at €37.92 ($46.81) on Thursday. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of €28.33 ($34.98) and a 12-month high of €42.94 ($53.01). The company has a market capitalization of $1,820.00 and a P/E ratio of 21.18.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products for the material handling equipment, warehousing technology, and material flow engineering sectors. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, and sells new trucks; rents new and used material handling equipment; reconditions and sells used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

