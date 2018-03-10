Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Dollar Tree (DLTR) a $119.00 Price Target

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been assigned a $119.00 price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ DLTR) opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $21,980.00, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Conrad M. Hall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $918,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $73,372.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 379,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,022,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 871,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Dollar Tree (DLTR) a $119.00 Price Target” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/deutsche-bank-analysts-give-dollar-tree-dltr-a-119-00-price-target.html.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.