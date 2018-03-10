Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.38

Media coverage about Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Descartes Systems Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.2537182774287 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2,200.00, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.56. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.07 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

Descartes Systems Group Inc (Descartes) is a Canada-based global provider of federated network and global logistics technology solutions that help its customers make and receive shipments and manage related resources. Its network-based solutions, which primarily consist of services and software, connect people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange (bookings, bills of lading, status messages); regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management, and warehouse operations.

