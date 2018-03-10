Dermira (DERM) Shares Down 5%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 3,497,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 1,624,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

DERM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $411.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.09). Dermira had a negative net margin of 6,678.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. equities analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Dermira news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $165,647.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Griffith sold 18,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $499,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $948,029. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Dermira by 56.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dermira by 38.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after buying an additional 228,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dermira by 51.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dermira by 18.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dermira in the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

