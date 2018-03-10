DDR (DDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DDR (NYSE:DDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DDR Corp. underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share was revised downward in a month’s time. Notably, in December 2017, DDR announced the decision of its board of directors to spin-off a portfolio of 50 assets into a separate public-traded REIT to be named Retail Value Inc. (RVI). This move will help the company streamline its portfolio and focus on core markets. However, the choppy retail real estate environment is anticipated to limit demand for space in the near term, thanks to the shift in customers’ shopping preferences toward online purchases. Also, aggressive asset disposition is expected to have a dilutive effect on earnings. Interest rate hike adds to its woes.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DDR in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a sell rating on shares of DDR in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of DDR in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of DDR in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DDR in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DDR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.65.

DDR ( NYSE:DDR ) traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DDR has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $209.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that DDR will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.41%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto purchased 1,245,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $9,444,240.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,633,065 shares in the company, valued at $361,058,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DDR in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DDR in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DDR in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DDR by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of DDR by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About DDR

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

