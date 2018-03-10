Darden Restaurants (DRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Darden’s shares outpaced its industry so far this year. Most of its brands have witnessed growth over the past few quarters, given various sales initiatives like simplifying kitchen systems, operational excellence, menu innovation along with technology-driven moves. The acquisition of Cheddar's has added value to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands. Further, the company’s efforts to check costs are commendable. Backed by these efforts, Darden’s second-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 13th consecutive quarter. Yet, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model are likely to dampen the company’s profits while a soft industry backdrop might pressurize comps. Current-quarter and current-year estimates have moved northward over the past two months, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.67 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.95.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE DRI ) opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $73.81 and a 1 year high of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,565.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 59,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,786,994.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $1,047,784.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,869.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

