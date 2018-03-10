Daniel Richard Murphy Sells 12,092 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 12,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $185,491.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Richard Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 2,493 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $28,544.85.

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ LPSN) traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 291,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,154. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $943.71, a P/E ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 229,431 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 316,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,409 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online business messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

