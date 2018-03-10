DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Medifast Inc (MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Medifast in a research report issued on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,007.80, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. Medifast has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Medifast by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Medifast by 5.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Medifast by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medifast by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc produces, distributes and sells weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. The Company’s product lines include weight loss, weight management, and healthy living meal replacements, snacks, hydration products, and vitamins.

