CytRx (CYTR) versus Beyondspring (BYSI) Critical Comparison

CytRx (NASDAQ: CYTR) and Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Beyondspring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -210.45% -72.41% Beyondspring N/A N/A N/A

6.3% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyondspring shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytRx and Beyondspring’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $200,000.00 247.38 -$50.76 million ($2.84) -0.63 Beyondspring N/A N/A -$12.01 million ($4.45) -6.29

Beyondspring has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CytRx. Beyondspring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CytRx and Beyondspring, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beyondspring 0 0 4 0 3.00

CytRx presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,240.78%. Beyondspring has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.64%. Given CytRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CytRx is more favorable than Beyondspring.

Summary

CytRx beats Beyondspring on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation is a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The Company is focused on the clinical development of aldoxorubicin, its modified version of the chemotherapeutic agent, doxorubicin. It is engaged in Phase III trials for aldoxorubicin as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS) whose tumors have progressed after treatment with chemotherapy. It is also involved in evaluating aldoxorubicin in a Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; a Phase II clinical trial in human immunodeficiency virus-related Kaposi’s sarcoma; a Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); a Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS, and a Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It is engaged in the pre-clinical development for DK049, an anti-cancer drug conjugate that utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc. is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company is engaged in advancing its lead product, Plinabulin, into a Phase II/III clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia, and a Phase III clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Plinabulin has also entered in a Phase I/II clinical trials to investigate its therapeutic potential in combination with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. The Company’s BPI-002 program is based on an oral small molecule agent, which induces T-cell activation. The Company’s IkappaB kinase (IKK) program, BPI-003, is based on a small molecule inhibitor of IKK, a protein kinase.

