CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.36). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics ( CTMX ) traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 308,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,254.09, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 16,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $485,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $274,614.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,830 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 16,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

