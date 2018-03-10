Cyberark Software’s (CYBR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ CYBR) traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 679,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,893. The firm has a market cap of $1,800.00, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.12. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.62 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,184,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 63,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,159,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd is an Israel-based provider of information technology (IT) security solutions that protects organizations from cyber-attacks. The Company’s software solutions are focused on protecting privileged accounts, which have become a critical target in the lifecycle of cyber-attacks. The Company’s Privileged Account Security Solution consists of various products, such as Shares Technology Platform, Enterprise Password Vault, SSH Key Manager, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, Application Identity Manager, CyberArk-Conjur, Endpoint Privilege Manager and On-Demand Privileges Manager.

