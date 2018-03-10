CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at FIG Partners issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year. FIG Partners also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

CVB Financial (CVBF) opened at $24.26 on Friday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2,628.42, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

