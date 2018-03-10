CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CTI BioPharma earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7102626057159 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTIC. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Shares of CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ CTIC ) opened at $4.01 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $231.35, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 233.13% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 6,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 5,634,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,902,324.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers to patients and healthcare providers. The Company is primarily focused on commercializing PIXUVRI in select countries in the European Union, for multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

