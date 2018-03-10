Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Holdings Trimmed by Rare Infrastructure Ltd

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,348 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 13.8% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $173,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $124,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1,463.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. ( CCI ) opened at $110.99 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $88.71 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44,860.00, a PE ratio of 109.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 415.84%.

In other Crown Castle International news, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,598.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,622,694.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

