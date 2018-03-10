Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report issued on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $53.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cann reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.72. 2,447,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2,750.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Woiwode sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $62,067.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $100,618.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,849,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,204 shares in the company, valued at $706,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,850 shares of company stock worth $7,545,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

