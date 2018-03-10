Cree (CREE) Given a $37.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $37.00 price objective on Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CREE. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Cree and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of Cree (CREE) opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,190.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.59. Cree has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $43.23.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $367.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.62 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cree by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,150 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Cree by 5,606.9% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 56,555 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cree by 276.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 137,527 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 100,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

