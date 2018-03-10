Credo Price Down 23% Over Last Week (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Credo has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Credo has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credo token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Credo

Credo was first traded on May 2nd, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken . Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio . Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo

According to CryptoCompare, “Credo is an email management platform that aims to mitigate the email spam. In order to achieve this Credo Team will implement a software to filter emails from unknown contacts and provide a payment mechanism for email receipt or response, named as BitBounce. A fee will be charged to the senders contacting unknown recipients to either the email go through or be responded to. Credo token (CREDO) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit users with rewards taking into account the attention or actions the users provide to the emails. “

Buying and Selling Credo

Credo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

