Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, December 11th. CSFB boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) opened at $39.06 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,099.89, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.60 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut, as well as exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. It operates through the business units: Northern Business, which consists of its operations in Canada and Finland, such as the LaRonde mine, the Lapa mine, the Goldex mine, the Meadowbank mine, the Meliadine project and the Malartic Mine in Canada, as well as the Kittila mine in Finland; Southern Business, which consists of its operations in Mexico, such as the Pinos Altos mine that includes the Creston Mascota deposit and the La India mine owned by its indirect subsidiary, as well as Exploration Group, which focuses on the identification of new mineral reserves and mineral resources, and new development opportunities in gold producing regions.

