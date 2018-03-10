Credit Suisse Group Downgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Hold

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.07. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13,010.37, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $950.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.74 million. research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 26,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $3,406,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 62,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $7,917,959.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,239,000 after purchasing an additional 639,311 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,195,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,161,000 after purchasing an additional 243,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,233,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 618,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

