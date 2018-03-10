Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,543 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the February 15th total of 97,027 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (CIK) opened at $3.24 on Friday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 49.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 529,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 44.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 399,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 190,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

