Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is a business development company. It focused on investing in the debt of privately owned companies. Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Corporate Capital Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Corporate Capital Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Corporate Capital Trust ( NYSE:CCT ) opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Corporate Capital Trust has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCT. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,924,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

