Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,640.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.38. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $757.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,901,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,905,000 after acquiring an additional 194,152 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $1,778,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/cooper-tire-rubber-ctb-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.