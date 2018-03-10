Convergys Corp (CVG) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVG. ValuEngine upgraded Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Convergys from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Convergys alerts:

In other Convergys news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,212,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVG. Boston Partners increased its stake in Convergys by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 912,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 377,481 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Convergys in the fourth quarter worth $7,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Convergys in the fourth quarter worth $5,757,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Convergys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 970,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 213,608 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Convergys by 12.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,841,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 196,887 shares during the period.

Shares of Convergys (NYSE:CVG) traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 424,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,372. The company has a market capitalization of $2,142.96, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. Convergys has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.78 million. Convergys had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.35%. Convergys’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Convergys will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Convergys’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/convergys-corp-cvg-receives-26-00-consensus-pt-from-brokerages.html.

About Convergys

Convergys Corporation is engaged in customer experience outsourcing. The Company’s geographical segments include North America and Rest of World. The Company offers services across industries, including communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, government and healthcare. The Company helps businesses to create customer experiences across multiple interaction channels, such as voice, chat, e-mail and interactive voice response.

Receive News & Ratings for Convergys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convergys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.