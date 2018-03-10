Contrasting Kaman (KAMN) and SPX Flow (FLOW)

Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) and SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of SPX Flow shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Kaman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of SPX Flow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kaman and SPX Flow’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $1.81 billion 0.97 $49.82 million $1.77 35.66 SPX Flow $1.95 billion 1.16 $46.40 million $1.08 49.23

Kaman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPX Flow. Kaman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX Flow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and SPX Flow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman 2.76% 10.43% 4.37% SPX Flow 2.38% 6.13% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kaman and SPX Flow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 1 1 0 2.50 SPX Flow 2 2 4 0 2.25

Kaman currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.94%. SPX Flow has a consensus price target of $48.80, suggesting a potential downside of 8.22%. Given Kaman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kaman is more favorable than SPX Flow.

Dividends

Kaman pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SPX Flow does not pay a dividend. Kaman pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kaman has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Kaman has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX Flow has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaman beats SPX Flow on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States. Distribution segment conducts business in the mechanical power transmission and bearings, electrical, automation and control, and fluid power product platforms and provides total solutions from system design and integration to machine parts and services to the national manufacturing industry. Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the United States and allied militaries.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc. is a global supplier of engineered solutions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 30 countries and sales in over 150 countries around the world. The Company operates in three business segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. Its product portfolio of pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators and heat exchangers, along with the related aftermarket parts and services, supports global industries, including food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, compressed air and mining. The Food and Beverage segment’s products include mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Its products in the Power and Energy segment include pumps, valves and the related accessories. Its products in the Industrial segment are filtration equipment, hydraulic technologies and heat exchangers.

