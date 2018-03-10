Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

Get Consumer Discretionary SPDR alerts:

Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13,460.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $109.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) Position Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/consumer-discretionary-spdr-xly-position-lifted-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.