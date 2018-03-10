Con-way (CNW) vs. Schneider National (SNDR) Head-To-Head Review

Con-way (NYSE: CNW) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Schneider National shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Con-way and Schneider National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Con-way N/A N/A N/A $2.34 N/A Schneider National $4.38 billion 1.11 $389.90 million $0.91 30.20

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Con-way. Con-way is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Con-way and Schneider National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Con-way 0 0 0 0 N/A Schneider National 1 3 7 0 2.55

Schneider National has a consensus price target of $29.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%.

Dividends

Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Con-way does not pay a dividend. Schneider National pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Con-way has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Con-way and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Con-way 3.09% 14.75% 5.26% Schneider National 8.89% 10.24% 5.01%

Con-way Company Profile

Con-way Inc. (Con-way) provides transportation, logistics and supply-chain management services for a range of manufacturing, industrial and retail customers. The Company’s business units operate in regional, inter-regional and transcontinental less-than-truckload and full-truckload freight transportation, multimodal freight brokerage and trailer manufacturing. The Company operates in three segments: Freight, Logistics and Truckload. The Freight segment consists of the operating results of the Con-way Freight business unit. Con-way Freight is a less-than-truckload motor carrier that utilizes a network of freight service centers to provide day-definite regional, inter-regional and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services. The Logistics segment consists of the operating results of the Menlo Logistics (Menlo) business unit, which develops contract-logistics solutions. The Truckload segment consists of the operating results of the Con-way Truckload business unit.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc. is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance. Schneider Logistics is the subsidiary of the Company, which provides supply chain management technology, managed services, engineering services and freight payment. The Company operates approximately 10,000 tractors, around 28,800 trailers and around 14,300 containers. It has operations in around 36 locations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

