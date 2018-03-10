Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CODI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) opened at $16.80 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,010.00, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 4,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $81,596.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,195 shares in the company, valued at $951,561.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Compass Diversified by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 339,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Compass Diversified by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Compass Diversified by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 79,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings (the Trust) and Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC, (the Company), acquires and manages small and middle-market businesses. The Company operates through segments include Acquisition Corp. (5.11 Tactical), The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc (Ergobaby), Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc (Liberty), Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.

