Comparing Moog (MOG.A) & Precision Castparts (PCP)

Moog (NYSE: MOG.A) and Precision Castparts (NYSE:PCP) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Moog alerts:

This table compares Moog and Precision Castparts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog $2.50 billion 1.27 $141.28 million $2.24 39.44 Precision Castparts N/A N/A N/A $9.53 24.65

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Castparts. Precision Castparts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Moog and Precision Castparts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 4.42% 12.60% 4.73% Precision Castparts 15.17% 12.16% 6.86%

Dividends

Precision Castparts pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Moog does not pay a dividend. Precision Castparts pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Moog shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Moog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Moog and Precision Castparts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 1 1 1 0 2.00 Precision Castparts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moog currently has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Moog’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Moog is more favorable than Precision Castparts.

Summary

Moog beats Precision Castparts on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

Precision Castparts Company Profile

Precision Castparts Corp. is a manufacturer of metal components and products. The Company has three business segments: Investment Cast Products, Forged Products and Airframe Products. The Company’s Investment Cast Products segment manufactures investment castings and provides related investment casting materials and alloys, for aircraft engines, industrial gas turbine (IGT) engines, airframes, armaments, medical prostheses, unmanned aerial vehicles and other industrial applications. The Company’s Forged Products segment manufactures forged components from titanium and nickel-based alloys, and nickel, titanium and cobalt-based alloys for aerospace and non-aerospace markets, which include products for oil and gas, chemical processing and pollution control applications. The Company’s Airframe Products segment manufactures fasteners, fastener systems, fluid fittings, aerostructures and precision components, primarily for aerospace applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.