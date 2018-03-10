Comparing iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) & Its Competitors

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ: KANG) is one of 45 public companies in the “Healthcare Facilities & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare iKang Healthcare Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iKang Healthcare Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iKang Healthcare Group $435.71 million -$11.25 million 448.00 iKang Healthcare Group Competitors $6.36 billion $164.63 million 329.55

iKang Healthcare Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than iKang Healthcare Group. iKang Healthcare Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iKang Healthcare Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iKang Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A iKang Healthcare Group Competitors 257 1520 2031 39 2.48

As a group, “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies have a potential downside of 2.44%. Given iKang Healthcare Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iKang Healthcare Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

iKang Healthcare Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iKang Healthcare Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iKang Healthcare Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iKang Healthcare Group 0.79% 1.30% 0.60% iKang Healthcare Group Competitors 13.21% 0.86% 1.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of iKang Healthcare Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of iKang Healthcare Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iKang Healthcare Group competitors beat iKang Healthcare Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

iKang Healthcare Group Company Profile

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. provides preventive healthcare solutions, including a range of medical examinations services and value-added services, including disease screening, dental services and other services in China. The Company’s segments include medical examinations and other medical services, and dental services. The Company, through its integrated service platform, offers healthcare management solutions, including medical examinations, which cover basic examination items, such as internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, dental and X-ray, and value-added services at selected medical centers, including disease screening focusing on cancer screening, cardiovascular disease screening, certain chronic disease screening and functional medicine testing; dental care, including oral health, pediatric dentistry and cosmetic dentistry; outpatient services, such as acupuncture, obstetrics, gynecology and minor surgery, and on-site healthcare management or clinics at certain locations.

