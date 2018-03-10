Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Trust Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 53,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $816.47, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $51.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.
In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Chad C. Street purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.79 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company holds interests in a commercial bank, Community Trust Bank, Inc (the Bank), and a trust company, Community Trust and Investment Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.
