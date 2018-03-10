Community Health Systems (CYH) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a $5.00 target price on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Community Health Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.98.

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE CYH) opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.06. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.72, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen purchased 995,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $3,952,337.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,880,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,839. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 548,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 226,528 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 44,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 89.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 98.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,993 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

