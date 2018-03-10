Commerzbank Analysts Give SAP (SAP) a €99.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($122.22) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($144.44) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($133.33) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.17 ($128.61).
Shares of SAP (ETR SAP) opened at €88.39 ($109.12) on Wednesday. SAP has a 52 week low of €81.37 ($100.46) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($124.32). The company has a market capitalization of $108,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 27.88.
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce.
