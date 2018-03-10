Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($122.22) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($144.44) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($133.33) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.17 ($128.61).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP (ETR SAP) opened at €88.39 ($109.12) on Wednesday. SAP has a 52 week low of €81.37 ($100.46) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($124.32). The company has a market capitalization of $108,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 27.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/commerzbank-analysts-give-sap-sap-a-99-00-price-target.html.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.