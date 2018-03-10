Colony NorthStar (CLNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.25.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Colony NorthStar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony NorthStar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colony NorthStar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE CLNS) opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Colony NorthStar has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Colony NorthStar had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $720.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.19 million. Colony NorthStar’s revenue for the quarter was up 245.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Colony NorthStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.11%.

In other news, Director John Steffens acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,438.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neale Redington sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $146,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,493,363 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,703. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNS. Tahithromos L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar in the third quarter valued at $8,524,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar by 23.9% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 187,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar by 18.5% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 99,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar by 10.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 564,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar by 79.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 402,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

